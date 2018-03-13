Home
Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

March 13, 2018 Art

Japanese artist Avogado6 doesn’t offer much of a self description, saying only that “I’m an ordinary person who likes chemistry. I create video works,” in their Twitter profile. The nearly daily illustrations that Avogado6 posts have been resonating with people from around the word, however, and communicating such an avalanche of emotions and thoughts, that perhaps there isn’t really much needed to be said.

Avogado6 powerful illustrations are presented only with a title, and while many seem to share a common theme of dark satire, layered symbolism leaves their meaning open to interpretation. Avogado6 has published two collection books, available at their official website. Below are several highlights of Avogado6 fascinating artwork. Be sure to check out their official website and Twitter account for more.

Making Kids in the Future

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-01Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Feelings

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-02Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Depression Medicine

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-03Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Playing Family

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-04Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Whereabouts

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-05Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Consumption

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-06Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Corrupted

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-07Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Evaporation

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-08Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Slander

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-09Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Nice People

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-10Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Once in a Lifetime

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-11Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Trap

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-12Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Company

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-13Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Something is reflected in those eyes

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-14Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Headache

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-15Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Anxiety

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-16Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Seeds of Doubt

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-17Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Monsters Who Spit Garbage

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-18Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Mom and Dad are Alcoholics

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-19Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Depression

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-20Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Lack of Sleep

illustrations-definitely-make-you-think-japanese-artist-avogado6-21Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

Related Posts

Leave a Reply