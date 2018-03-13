Dark, Deep and True Illustrations will Definitely Make You Think by Japanese artist Avogado6

- 4shares
Japanese artist Avogado6 doesn’t offer much of a self description, saying only that “I’m an ordinary person who likes chemistry. I create video works,” in their Twitter profile. The nearly daily illustrations that Avogado6 posts have been resonating with people from around the word, however, and communicating such an avalanche of emotions and thoughts, that perhaps there isn’t really much needed to be said.
Avogado6 powerful illustrations are presented only with a title, and while many seem to share a common theme of dark satire, layered symbolism leaves their meaning open to interpretation. Avogado6 has published two collection books, available at their official website. Below are several highlights of Avogado6 fascinating artwork. Be sure to check out their official website and Twitter account for more.
Making Kids in the Future
Feelings
Depression Medicine
Playing Family
Whereabouts
Consumption
Corrupted
Evaporation
Slander
Nice People
Once in a Lifetime
Trap
Company
Something is reflected in those eyes
Headache
Anxiety
Seeds of Doubt
Monsters Who Spit Garbage
Mom and Dad are Alcoholics
Depression
Lack of Sleep
