Keanu Reeves is Doing Things and the Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has now found himself at the center of another hilariously droll internet trend, with a Twitter account called Keanu Doing Things currently doing the rounds. The name pretty much says it all, it’s just Keanu doing stuff, but it’s somehow hypnotizing. Plus the accompanying captions add a beautiful absurdity that we just know Keanu himself would approve of.

Keanu Reeves has also been the subject of a few internet memes, most notably ‘sad Keanu.’ Does he get upset or offended by them? Nope, he thinks they are great, because Keanu is chill.