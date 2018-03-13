Home
Virtual Tour with Google Earth: Germany, Human Civilization From Space

March 13, 2018 Photography

This is an unusual series of satellite photos that show what it looks like man-made world from outer space, man-made rather than natural landscapes. Not long ago, there were only woods and fields, but things have changed.

1. City Heldrungen, Germany. In the center – 12th century castle. (Google Photos, Inc.):

2. The largest marshalling railway station to the south of Hamburg. (Google Photos, Inc.):

3. Change the channel of the river, and agricultural fields. (Google Photos, Inc.):

4. Cargo containers at the port. (Google Photos, Inc.):

5. Landmarks Shvettsingenskogo Palace in Baden-Württemberg, in the baroque residence Kurpfälzische rulers. Shvettsingensky castle as a mighty fortress first mentioned in writing in 1350. (Google Photos, Inc.):

6. The remaining islands of untouched nature in selhohpolyah. (Google Photos, Inc.):

7. The beach and the sea wall near the camping Heydkoppel on the Baltic Sea. (Google Photos, Inc.):

8. Break. Coal mine. (Google Photos, Inc.):

9. Roads, railways … (Google Photos, Inc.):

10. Towns, fields and islands of untouched forest. (Google Photos, Inc.):

11. Similar to the electronic board. This industrial zone in Ludwigshafen along the Rhine River. (Google Photos, Inc.):

12. The coastline near the dam Nordstrander in the Wattenmeer National Park. (Google Photos, Inc.):

13. City of Nördlingen, which is located in the center of the valley Nördlinger Ries, a crater formed by a meteorite impact. (Google Photos, Inc.):

14. archipelago Heligoland in the North Sea. The island is inhabited since prehistoric times. 6500 years ago, Heligoland area was connected to the mainland of Europe. (Google Photos, Inc.):

15. Land Baden-Württemberg in Germany. (Google Photos, Inc.):

16. Urban Düsseldorf. (Google Photos, Inc.):

17. Fortress. (Google Photos, Inc.):

18. Shelter for animals and veterinary practice Tierschutzverein für Berlin near Berlin. (Google Photos, Inc.):

19. Along the Elbe River seen structures to prevent soil erosion. (Google Photos, Inc.):

20. Cologne City. (Google Photos, Inc.):

21. Europe’s largest solar power plant Eggebek Solar Park. (Google Photos, Inc.):

22. The circular development property in Leipzig. (Google Photos, Inc.):

23. Port of Hamburg. (Google Photos, Inc.):

