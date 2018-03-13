Home
Hilariously Funny Unpredictable Relationships [20 pics]

March 13, 2018 Humor

March 13, 2018 Humor

DezVox collected 20 evidence that living together can be really funny and intriguing.

Being in a relationship is exactly a serious thing, but there is always time for humor and laughter.

My wife found a hair tie and left me a note

When you didn’t think about the consequences…

My girlfriend dressed up as me for my birthday party

I didn’t have a photo of my girlfriend to put inside the locket, so I just drew her

My girlfriend asked me, “Why is this blasted vacuum cleaner broken again?”

It was too light inside the room, but my husband found the solution

My girlfriend needs this bra tonight, but the dryer is broken

My wife’s stages of despair when we missed the ice cream truck

I came to my husband’s workplace and found him like this

My girlfriend is afraid of heights. However, she said it was not a problem and climbed the tower with me

My wife asked me how I was preparing for the birth of our first child

My husband ordered this tailor-made doormat

I found out where my wife hides her dirty secrets

This is how my husband plays with our baby daughter

She said she made a very sexy dress, just for me. Here’s how it looks:

When you really love your girlfriend…

Today is my birthday. My husband built a blanket castle for me

I found my wife in the wardrobe. She was sitting on the floor and crying. When I asked her what happened, she said she had nothing to wear

At least I know that my boyfriend took a shower

My wife’s method of hiding candy from everyone

Our flight was delayed for 12 hours, and my boyfriend disappeared. When I found him, he was watching cartoons in the children’s room

