Beauty of Living Alone in 65 Illustrations by Korean Artist Aeppol

In a series of beautiful and whimsical illustrations that convey calm and tranquillity, Korean Artist Aeppol work celebrates the innocence of youth, the beauty of nature and the happiness that can be found simply by being alone. “I feel special from very tiny things – fairy tales that I loved when I was young, some dream stories, tiny wildflowers, and white clouds in the blue sky,” Aeppol told. “And these are a huge part of my drawings.”

Aeppol’s illustrated forest girl shows a side of an introvert that every one of us carries – enjoying nature in an absolute solitude without a single worry going through our minds, sitting in an absolute tranquillity. That’s the life that many of us wish to have. “Especially in Korea, which is famous for “Quick and quick”. But I think that’s why the time in nature is more valuable. I think communicating with nature is really important to me and to my work.”

