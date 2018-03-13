Japanese Artist Seiji Tsukimoto Creates Amazing Papercraft Pop Up Art with Movable Clockwork

- 4shares
Seiji Tsukimoto is a papercraft artist who combines both pop-up book and kirietechniques to create amazing greeting cards and compositions featuring adorable character vignettes from fantasy worlds of children’s tales like Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella. Princesses, fairies and enchanted forests feature prominently in his memorable creations, most of which are encapsulated in a spherical frame.
His most recent creation with a clock theme shows a new dimension to his already astonishing work. Not only does it transform from a flat card to a multi-layered scene, and even has two hidden panels which swing out to reveal two girls seated facing each other, but the piece is composed of interlocking gears which create an actual moving clockwork mechanism!
He also creates original standing pieces and more “conventional” (non-spherical) pop-up cards.
Seiji Tsukimoto is most famous for his pop-up sphere greeting cards, so popular that they often sell out when he presents his work at various design festivals or sells them online. Children’s classics, fairy tales and folklore stories are his favorite medium, both from Japan, as you can see in this Taketori Monogatari card below, and Western sources such as Alice in Wonderland in the Congratulations and Anniversary cards that follow.
However, his most complex and beautiful works are large spheres where he is able to use the additional layers (and strategic lighting) to create nuanced compositions that really pull you into the fantasy world. It’s hard to believe they’re only made of paper.
If you’d like to own your very own Seiji Tsukimoto original, you can buy a collection called “SPHERE Fushigi na kyutai pop-up card” (SPHERE 不思議な球体ポップアップカード) containing a total of 23 works, some of them pre-assembled and some of them to cut out an assemble on your own. This collection is available online in Japan at this website, and it is also available internationally at YesAsia here.
ストップモーションに初挑戦#歯車ポップアップカード pic.twitter.com/Ca3Duwev2N
— 月本せいじ (@TsukimotoSeiji) February 28, 2018
歯車ポップアップカードα版 pic.twitter.com/RoN2rUDpof
— 月本せいじ (@TsukimotoSeiji) February 22, 2018
【過去作品紹介】
クリスマスのポップアップカード pic.twitter.com/RsaPuVmwm2
— 月本せいじ (@TsukimotoSeiji) December 9, 2017
