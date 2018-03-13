Home
Kitty, the “Dog” Has Become the Famous Fish Vendor in Vietnamese Market

March 13, 2018 Animals

He’s a 3-year-old cat and his owner, Le Quoc Phong, calls him Dog. Together they’ve been spotted in a Vietnamese local market quite a few times. Like a true businessman, Dog is always well-dressed, looking stylish while he’s earning a living. Turns out, he’s also a rockstar. “Dog loves ice cream, traveling and sleeping,” Le Quoc Phong told. “He also has a lot of girlfriends and a lot of children in the country.
My little cat loves taking pictures. He’s also very cooperative when wearing the costumes.”

Le Quoc Phong & Kitty “Dog”: Instagram | Facebook

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-01

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-02

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-03

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-04

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-05

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-06

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-07

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-08

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-09

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-10

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-11

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-12

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-13

kitty-fish-vendor-vietnamese-market-14

