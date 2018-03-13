Kitty, the “Dog” Has Become the Famous Fish Vendor in Vietnamese Market

- 3shares
- 2Facebook
- 1StumbleUpon
- 0Pinterest
- 0Twitter
He’s a 3-year-old cat and his owner, Le Quoc Phong, calls him Dog. Together they’ve been spotted in a Vietnamese local market quite a few times. Like a true businessman, Dog is always well-dressed, looking stylish while he’s earning a living. Turns out, he’s also a rockstar. “Dog loves ice cream, traveling and sleeping,” Le Quoc Phong told. “He also has a lot of girlfriends and a lot of children in the country.
My little cat loves taking pictures. He’s also very cooperative when wearing the costumes.”
Le Quoc Phong & Kitty “Dog”: Instagram | Facebook
- 3shares
- 2Facebook
- 1StumbleUpon
- 0Pinterest
- 0Twitter