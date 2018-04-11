Handmade Miniature Antique Dollhouse Furniture by Japanese Artist Kiyomi

Japanese artist Kiyomi brings some interior design chic to the world of dollhouses, with a range of handmade miniature antique furniture and accessories. She is so dedicated to her hobby she wakes up as early as 4 am to start her work. Kiyomi is mainly inspired by early industrial age, and we’re sure if you saw these figures up close you would think it’s definitely a real thing. Her work is not only extremely detailed, it has a vintage vibe to it which makes her work look even more delicate. Her work will definitely bring you to Victorian England or Revolution-era France.

Kiyomi Instagram and Website

