Mom Makes Fun of Her Model Brother by Having Her Toddler Recreate His Poses

Katina Behm is New York-based model Aristotle Polites older sister and she uses her cute little son to make fun of her younger brother. We’re not telling you to choose which photo is better, but one model is definitely more adorable than the other…

It all started when Behm couldn’t get her son, Augie, to wear his plaid button-up shirt. “The image of him with the shirt undone and his bare chest exposed made me laugh because he looked like he belonged on the cover of a romance novel,” she told The Huffington Post. “I took a picture and then realised I bet my brother Aris has a picture just like this on his Instagram page which is filled with modeling photos.” Since they’ve started recreating Augie’s uncle’s pictures, the family has created a joint Instagram account called babyandthebody that already has over 59k followers!