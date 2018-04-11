The Most Beautiful Banknotes in 2017

The international community banknote (IBNS) announced the results of voting on the selection of the most beautiful in the world banknote, issued in 2017.

1. The Norwegian krone has undergone a major visual changes. At the end of May 2017 the Central Bank of Norway has started new banknotes turnover.

100 CZK – the sea, which takes us into the world. It shows gokstadsky Viking ship from the mound of the IX century on the banks of the Norwegian Sandefjord. Norwegians are proud of their mighty ancestors – the Vikings. They were the first traders and researchers, ruled the sea from the XIII century (then there were sails Drakkar). They also contributed to the fact that Norway has become one of the leading maritime nations of the world.

2. 100 Mexican pesos . Denominations, published on the 100th anniversary of Mexico’s constitution, adopted in February 1917.

3. 10 Australian dollars . September 20, 2017 came into circulation a new banknote Australia face value of 10 dollars. Bill belongs to the fourth generation Australian banknotes of polymer.

Banjo Paterson (1864-1941) – a famous Australian poet, author of poems and ballads, the main theme of which is the nature of life and rural Australia. His first book, “A man with a snow-covered river” (English. «The man from snowy river») were sold during the week, and reprinted four times in the next 6 months. This success has provided Paterson second place in popularity after Kipling among English-speaking contemporary poets of those years.

Mary Gilmore (1865-1962) – Australian poet famous for his collection of poems about love, family and homeland. Fascinated by the ideas of socialist utopianism, 23, worked in the union newspaper. Two years after the death of Gilmore in Australia established a literary prize named after her.

4. New 10 Canadian dollars issued in honor of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation and have a purple hue. In the production of new banknotes polymer is used.

5. The new $ 7 Fiji . On the occasion of the victory of the national team of Fiji rugby in 2016 at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro issued a commemorative banknote 7 Fijian dollars and 50-cent coin. The obverse is decorated with group shots of champions with gold medals.

6. New 100 shekels . Banknote 100 shekels with the image of the poet and writer Leah Goldberg.

7. New 5 GEL . Front: Ivane Javakhishvili portrait; the building of the Tbilisi State University. This Georgian historian, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR (1939), one of the founders of Tbilisi State University, which now bears his name.

8. 10 Scottish pounds . It was one of the main contenders for victory – notes issued by the Royal Bank Shotlandiis portrait lived in the XIX century, Mary Somerville, mathematician and astronomer. On the back – two otters. Also on the reverse of the banknote passage is present from a poem “berths» ( «Moorings») McCaig Norman (Norman MacCaig).

Mary Somerville was the first woman not from the British Royal Family, whose portrait is depicted on banknotes issued by the Scottish Royal Bank (The Royal Bank of Scotland).

9. 2000 Russian rubles . On its obverse cable-stayed bridge in Vladivostok , Russian connecting the island with the mainland part of the city. The downside is dedicated spaceport Vostochny .

10. New in 1000 the Argentine peso , which depicts the national symbol – the bird Rufous Hornero, it refers to one of the largest groups of birds of South America. She has a wonderful voice, and this kind of singing birds all year round.

11. In Djibouti, released a commemorative commemorative banknote of 40 francs , which is dedicated to the 40th anniversary of independence. On the front of the note to place the image of flora and fauna of the Indian Ocean. At the same time, in the foreground of the image put the whale shark. On the front side of the banknote placed the main port of Djibouti – Djibouti. Here, depicted in the foreground silhouettes of 3-port valves and 3 container ships that call at the port.

12. The National Bank issued in honor of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kyrgyzstan vertical bill in 2000 soms . It will enter into circulation a limited edition of 17 November, and, unlike the rest of banknotes, banknote will be vertical. If on the other denominations are represented in Kyrgyzstan real historical person – for example, a banknote 200 soms is devoted to poet Alykulov Osmonov, the 2,000 soms drawn semi-mythical hero of the epic Manas.

In addition to Manas, the main design elements of the bill – is the peak of Khan Tengri, the golden eagle and the symbol for the female deity of the Turkic peoples Umai-Ene. According to the National Bank, all of the characters on the bill talk about “freedom, independence and aspirations of the Kyrgyz people to high achievements.

13. New 5 Maldivian Rufiyaa . On the front side of the banknote displayed a well-known footballer, born in the Maldives, on behalf of Ali Ashfaq (Following the traditions of Islam the face of the master of sports not shown). Background banknotes decorated with musicians and dancers who dance the traditional national dance. Also, there is an image of ocean fish. The flip side is decorated with the image of seashells.

14. The new $ 20 Solomon Islands . The main color of the bill became purple, its design continued the theme of the unique flora and fauna of the archipelago of the Solomon Islands, as well as the authenticity of the national indigenous population of this exotic Pacific states.

15. The most beautiful notes issued in the world in 2017, experts have recognized the ten Swiss francs . This banknote went into circulation in October 2017 and was the third in a series: previous Swiss National Bank issued notes of 20 and 50 francs. The latter was recognized as the most beautiful IBNS denomination in 2016.