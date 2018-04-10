Striking Portraits of London Identical Twins: Alike But Not Alike

Peter Zelewski is a London-based photographer who has created a photo series named Alike But Not Alike that captures two identical twins next to each other, showing their slight (or major) differences. This way these series portray signs of individuality that every brother and sister owns, and even though they might seem identical at first sight, they are actually unique individuals. Peter Zalewski has been exploring for a couple of years now the wonders of being a twin and mainly what makes them different instead of what makes them look the same.

Peter Zelewski, best known for his ‘People of London’ project, captures the unimaginably tight bond between identical twins in his new work ‘Alike But Not Alike’ at The Hoxton, Shoreditch. From twins who inexplicably lost their hearing at the exact same time to twins so identical that their fingerprints are virtually indistinguishable, Peter brings each photograph to life with a fascinating story.

“When I first started the project, it was without a doubt the visual attraction which I found most interesting when taking portraits of twins,” Peter told Huck. “But, as the series progressed, it was the subtle differences that became equally interesting.”

While the twins are deliberately dressed similarly, even affecting similar poses to highlight their togetherness, Peter manages to capture their individuality too, in the subtle differences in expression and mood that they display. “One example is 15-year-old brothers Duke and Joe. Although they are identical twins they couldn’t be more different, both in their physical appearance and personalities. By stripping down the background and photographing the boys in plain t-shirts, I was able to let their different personalities shine through.”

Peter Zelewski: Website

Image source: Peter Zelewski