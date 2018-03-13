Wonder Festival 2018 Winter in Japan: Cosplay Roundup

- 3shares
Wonder Festival 2018 Winter, Japan‘s premiere event for mostly amateur figurines, sculptures and modelling.
However, Wonder Festival is also well-known among cosplayers as a prime opportunity to get out and do what they love best. Of course, this was a chance we didn’t want to miss, so here are 14 of our favorite cosplays from Wonder Festival 2018 Winter!
“Zimmad Trio,” Mobile Suit Gundam
(From left to right): MS-09 DOM
Cosplayer: Arashiyama 01 嵐山０１号 (@arashiyama01go)
Cosplayer: Kuroboushi くろぼうし (@zgokzogok)
Cosplayer: Koujin T 鋼人T (@koujint)
Celty Sturluson, Durarara!!
Cosplayer: Yuu Akiyama アキヤマユウ (@akiyama_yu_)
Alien Metron, Ultraman
Cosplayer: TKR (@TKR_114514)
Kotori Minami and Hanayo Koizumi, Love Live! School Idol Festival
Cosplayers: Akira 暁 (left) and Rin (right), (@eat_U_darling)
Elias Ainsworth and Chise Hatori, The Ancient Magus’ Bride
Cosplayers: Miikun みーくん (@miikun_21) (left) and Nuko ぬこ (@doyoubino_nuco) (right)
Hiori Kazano, The Idolmaster Shiny Colors
Produced by Factory RINS
Spidey, Deadpool and friends (cosplayers unknown)
RanRan (official character of second-hand anime goods shop Lashinbang)
Cosplayer: Uramaru (@uramaru_y)
Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Rin Shima, Laid-Back Camp
Cosplayers: Akki あっきー (@AkicoSSS) (left) and Namie なみえ (@mmx2) (right)
Semiramis, Fate/Grand Order
Cosplayer: Miroku 魅六 (@applecandy369)
Ram and Rem, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World
Cosplayers: Arata あらた (@56955planet) (left) and Monaka 最中 (@monakam812) (right)
Virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai
Cosplayer: Meyu Yozuki 夜月めゆ (@meu8787)
Pazu and Sheeta, Laputa: Castle in the Sky
Cosplayers: Nacchan なっちゃん (left) and Ren Akatsuki 紅月 蓮 (@ren28_xx) (right)
Robot made by Kassun かっすん (@kassun100)
Gavan, Space Sheriff Gavan
Cosplayer: “Gavan” (@__GYAVASO__)
